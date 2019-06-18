Busy station evacuated after train fire on track
The SCottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on Tuesday morning.
A busy train station has been evacuated during the morning rush hour Glasgow.
Hundreds of commuters had to be emptied from Queen Street Station after a train caught fire on Tuesday morning.
Three fire engines are at the scene with smoke seen billowing from the top of the train.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident.
A spokesman said: "We received a call of a train on fire at around 7.39am on Tuesday."
Firefighters are dealing with the ongoing incident.
Travel delays are expected.
