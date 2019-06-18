Busy station evacuated after train fire on track

The SCottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on Tuesday morning.

Fire: Station was evacuated. STV

A busy train station has been evacuated during the morning rush hour Glasgow.

Hundreds of commuters had to be emptied from Queen Street Station after a train caught fire on Tuesday morning.

Three fire engines are at the scene with smoke seen billowing from the top of the train.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident.

A spokesman said: "We received a call of a train on fire at around 7.39am on Tuesday."

Firefighters are dealing with the ongoing incident.

Travel delays are expected.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.