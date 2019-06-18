Man injured during attack in city centre train station

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital following the incident on Monday night.

A man has been left injured after being assaulted in a city centre train station.

The 39-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident that took place at Argyle Street Station near to the St Enoch Centre.

He currently remains in hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police were called to scene after receiving reports of the assault at around 8.25pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the incident.

She said: "Enquires are ongoing."

