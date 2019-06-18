Doctor accused of almost 100 sex offences in surgery

Krishna Singh allegedly got women to stand on scales before molesting them in North Lanarkshire.

Doctor: He is accused of molesting women. Pixabay

A doctor has appeared in court accused of almost 100 sex offences against women and girls.

Krishna Singh, 69, faced the claims during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.



An 18-page indictment lists crimes that allegedly occurred mainly at medical practices in North Lanarkshire between 1983 and 2018.

One accusation allegedly took place in the accident and emergency department of a hospital.



The charges include indecent and sexual assault as well as acting in a lewd and libidinous manner.

Among the claims, it is alleged Singh got women to stand on scales before molesting them. He is also accused of kissing women and making inappropriate comments.

Singh's lawyer Janice Green said: "He pleads not guilty to all 97 charges."

The advocate added investigations were ongoing and described defence preparations as "voluminous".

Singh, of Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, was released on bail until the next hearing in October.

