Major delays on M8 after trailer bursts into flames

Emergency services were called to the busy stretch of motorway near Glasgow Airport.

Fire: Major delays are being caused.

Major delays are being caused on the M8 after a trailer burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to the busy route at Hillington/Braehead near Glasgow Airport at 12.45pm on Tuesday.

Two of the three lanes are blocked and long tailbacks are being caused.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: "Traffic is only running in lane three. Emergency services are on scene."