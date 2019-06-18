Major delays on M8 after trailer bursts into flames
Emergency services were called to the busy stretch of motorway near Glasgow Airport.
Major delays are being caused on the M8 after a trailer burst into flames.
Emergency services were called to the busy route at Hillington/Braehead near Glasgow Airport at 12.45pm on Tuesday.
Two of the three lanes are blocked and long tailbacks are being caused.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: "Traffic is only running in lane three. Emergency services are on scene."