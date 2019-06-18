Families forced to flee as flats deliberately set on fire

Five people were rescued and man was taken to hospital during the blaze in Hamilton.

Hamilton: Families are unable to get back into their homes.

Families were forced to flee after a block of flats were deliberately set on fire.

The blaze happened in George Court, Hamilton, at 11.45am on Monday.

Five people had to be rescued from the flats and a 59-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Several families have been left unable to get back into their homes.

Sergeant Martin McKendrick described the blaze as "very frightening" for those living in the block.

He said: "It was clearly a very frightening incident for everyone and the block of flats has suffered significant damage.

"Early indications are that the fire was started deliberately and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Burnbank area, around the time of the incident, who may have noticed something suspicious or odd to contact us.

"Also, I would appeal to anyone who may have captured the fire on their mobile phone to get in touch as this may also assist with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.