Man in court charged with murdering Big Issue worker

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a Big Issue worker.

Jason Cowan was arrested after Paul Kelly was found dead on Hermitage Avenue in Knightswood, Glasgow.

The 46-year-old, from Glasgow, is accused of murdering Mr Kelly on Saturday morning.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Kelly, who worked for The Big Issue for more than 15 years.

He was well known for shouting his catchphrase "don't be shy, give it a try - I don't bite" on his pitches.

As well as his Glasgow spot, he often worked outside Marks and Spencer in East Kilbride town centre until he recently took up a place at St Leonards Square.

The Big Issue's editor Paul McNamee said Mr Kelly was a "sweet man" who was both "tough" and "really gentle".

He said: "We're devastated. He was such a sweet man.

"We talked a lot, many times a week, just putting the world to rights. He always had plenty to say.

"His father died not so long ago and he had a bit of a tough time with that. But he met it and he liked to talk about him and reminisce.

"Paul was both tough and really gentle. He was such a part of The Big Issue, such a part of Glasgow city centre.

"He talked about the good people, the regular customers and friends he had who looked out for him.

"Everything is a bit darker and quieter just now."

Cowan made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.