Mystery over identity of man found dead on train tracks

Newton: A man was found dead on the tracks. Geograph by G Laird

Police have launched an appeal in a bid to identify a man who was found dead on train tracks.

The man's body was discovered at Newton Railway Station in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire.

Officers are struggling to identify the man to inform his family following the death at 6.45pm on Sunday.

He was wearing a large navy North Face top, a black Bench jacket, blue jeans, dark JCB socks and black Adidas "LA" trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 0800 405040.