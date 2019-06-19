Three-vehicle crash on M8 leaves commuters facing delays

Firefighters have had to cut the roof off of one of the cars involved in the crash.

Crash: Long delays expected.

A three-vehicle crash on the M8 has left long delays during morning rush-hour.

The incident took place at junction 16 of the motorway near to George Square in Glasgow just before 8am on Wednesday.

Firefighters removed the roof of one of the vehicles at the scene.

Traffic is only currently running on one of the three lanes as emergency services deal with the crash.

Traffic is queuing from junction 10 at the Fort Shopping Centre and Traffic Scotland say a travel time of 1hr and 20 mins is expected from this junction.



Commuters using this route have been warned to approach the area with caution and expect longer journey times.