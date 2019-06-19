Hospital blaze after patient deliberately starts fire in ward

Emergency services were called to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Tuesday morning.

QEUH: Fire started by patient. HEMEDIA/SWNS

A patient deliberately started a fire within a hospital building in Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at around 6.30am on Tuesday.

Several fire engines attended and extinguished the blaze that was started in Ward 6C of the building.

Five patients were moved as a precautionary measure while the damage was assessed.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 6.29am on Tuesday, to reports of a fire within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines including a height appliance to the scene where firefighters extinguished the flames.

"There were no casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."

