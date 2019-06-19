Six-year-old boy left seriously injured after being hit by car

The child was struck by a Vaxuhall Corsa in Maybole, South Ayrshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

Injured: A child was taken to hospital.

A six-year-old child has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car.

The boy was hit by a Vaxuhall Corsa on Abbot Street in Maybole, South Ayrshire, at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

The youngster was taken to Crosshouse Hospital before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 48-year-old woman, who was driving the car, was not injured.

Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "An investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident is underway and officers are appealing for anyone who may have information, and who have not yet spoken with police, to contact them.

"In particular, anyone with dash cam is asked to check their footage as the images may assist officers in their enquiries."