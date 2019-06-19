Family of 'murdered' Emma Faulds speaks of pain after death

The remains of the 39-year-old youth worker were found in Galloway Forest, Dumfries.

Emma Faulds: Her family have been left devastated.

Relatives of missing youth worker Emma Faulds who was allegedly murdered have spoken of their pain following her death.

The remains of the 39-year-old were found in Galloway Forest, Dumfries, last Wednesday.

Ross Willox, of Monkton, is accused of murdering Ms Faulds and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

For the first time, her family members have spoken of the "desperately sad and painful time" they are going through following her death.

Death: Emma Faulds was allegedly murdered.

They thanked people for their condolences, saying they have received worldwide support.

In a post on social media through their family butcher business, they said: "It's only today we feel we can as a family respond to the multitude of cards, hundreds of messages and fields of flowers that we have received during this desperately sad and painful time.

"This proves that there is a great caring community spirit in Kilmarnock and further afield, indeed worldwide."

Detectives believed two vehicles which were travelling between Girvan and Newton Stewart route may have held the key to finding her remains.

Discovery: Her remains were found.

They wanted to trace the journeys taken by a black Mercedes on Monday, April 29, and a black Jaguar the following day.

A police helicopter was being used to map the area while a special website was set up so drivers can upload dashcam footage.

Police also carried out a search of Scottish Power's Kilgallioch power plant in Ayrshire as part of their investigation into her disappearance.

Her family added: "Thank you all so much for your support and kindness you have shown us during the past few weeks. We're not there yet and it will be a long time until we get answers to all the questions that have been haunting us but knowing that everyone is with us makes it easier to bare.

"Love to all of you from the Faulds family and of course Emma's dog Maverick."