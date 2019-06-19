  • STV
Killer murdered ex-groundsman before going for McDonald's

STV

Alan Richardson attacked Jamie Murray after the victim spilled paint on his jeans in Hamilton.

Police: Jamie Murray was murdered. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A killer murdered a former Motherwell groundsman before treating himself to a McDonald's.

Richardson struck exactly a month after he had been freed early from a jail term for serious assault.

Mr Murray, 24, had allowed his school friend to live at his flat but was battered to death by him during January last year.

Richardson, 25, now faces a life sentence after pleading guilty to murdering the ex-groundsman and will be sentenced next month.

The High Court in Glasgow was told Richardson had been freed early from jail on December 20, 2017.

This was despite being sentenced to two years in February of that year for assault to severe injury.

Richardson soon bumped into his old friend Mr Murray. They had once been pupils at Glasgow's Hillpark Secondary School.

The hearing was told Jamie's parents "disapproved" of their friendship.

Richardson initially moved in with his ex-partner Lynn Wyllie after being freed.

She later kicked him out - before Mr Murray allowed Richardson to stay with him at his flat in the ten days before the killing.

Prior to the attack, the duo had enjoyed a Chinese takeaway at Mr Murray's home.

But, at around midnight, a worried neighbour then heard a row and loud banging from the flat. This is thought to have been when the fatal attack occurred.

Richardson then called his ex-girlfriend at around 2am. He was described as "frantic" and claimed he had been in a "fight" with Jamie.

The thug went on to text his 74-year-old grandmother stating: "Gran, I need to get out of here."

Richardson said he had "lost the rag" and "battered" his friend.

Prosecutor Bernard Ablett told the court: "Richardson left the flat and placed two or three shopping bags in the boot of a taxi.

"He asked the driver to take him to a McDonald's restaurant in Hamilton where he purchased food."

The killer then turned up at his ex-partner's home. He admitted fighting with Jamie, had slashed him and also "jumped on his head".

Mr Ablett said: "He asked Lynn Wyllie to phone Mr Murray each day to see whether he would answer.

"According to her - between January 21 and 25 - Richardson carried on as normal while living with her."

This included him turning up for a birthday gathering for his sister.

He then told her of an apparent "dispute" between him and Jamie over money.

Mr Ablett added: "He stated that once back at the flat, Mr Murray threw a pot of paint over his jeans. Richardson said he then snapped.

"He told his sister that he 'kicked and kicked' Mr Murray's head until he stopped trying to get up.

'You assaulted him in his own home in a brutal, sustained and excessively violent attack.'
Lord Armstrong

"He described kicking his head as if he were kicking a football."

Richardson said it was clear his victim was unconscious.

But Mr Ablett further explained: "He said he put Mr Murray in the recovery position - and then used a Stanley knife to cut his cheek."

It was not until January 26 that Jamie was found. The killer's stepdad went to the flat as he had not heard from Richardson for days.

He found the front door open - before making the grim discovery of Jamie's body.

Richardson was later held for the murder and was said to have become "upset and tearful" during a police interview.

Jamie was found to have suffered a fatal brain injury.

Mr Ablett said: "He did not die until his heart stopped two days or so after sustaining the injuries to his head and brain."

Richardson had been due to stand trial before admitting to his guilt.

Lord Armstrong told him: "You assaulted him in his own home in a brutal, sustained and excessively violent attack."

Sentencing was deferred until July 18 in Edinburgh.

