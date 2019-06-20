Alesha MacPhail memorial playground unveiled at school

  • STV
More than £22,000 was raised in honour of the six-year-old girl who was murdered on Bute.

Sisters Kacie, 9, and Isla, 7, and Jorgia Cowie, 5, from Chapelside Primary.
Sisters Kacie, 9, and Isla, 7, and Jorgia Cowie, 5, from Chapelside Primary. PA

Primary school children have helped unveil a new playground memorial dedicated to their former fellow pupil Alesha MacPhail.

The six-year-old from Airdrie, who was murdered while on holiday on the Isle of Bute last summer, attended Chapelside Primary School where a new playhouse has been built.

It is the main feature of a redeveloped playground area which has been built after more than £22,000 was raised by the school's parent council through a JustGiving page.

On Thursday, a special assembly will be held to remember the schoolgirl, with a poem called "Alesha's Smile" being read out.

Alesha was murdered on the Isle of Bute last summer.
Alesha was murdered on the Isle of Bute last summer.

Wendy Davie, head teacher at the school, said her "infectious" smile was the feature she will "always remember".

Ms Davie said: "Alesha was a very friendly wee girl and she would often be found in little corners of the playground sitting with her friends, having a right good blether.

"It was really, really important that she always tried her best. She liked to keep the teacher in check as well if she didn't think the teacher was doing things right.

"The children's ideas were that it would be great to have a place in the playground where they could meet their friends and play and explore and read books and draw and just have a real meeting place.

"This wee playhouse is going to be the heartbeat of our playground where the children can come together and socialise."

Inside the playhouse are various drawings and pictures made by the pupils, while there is also a "stage" area situated beside it.

Ms Davie said it would have been popular with Alesha herself, who "loved being on stage" and was singing or dancing at "any opportunity".

After a week of being online, the JustGiving page hit 10% of its £8000 target before being smashed overnight with the help of comedian Jason Manford.

Louise Reid, chair of the parent council, said the playhouse was always going to be a feature of their plans even after receiving nearly three times their initial aim.

She said: "We were jumping up and down when we raised £800 because JustGiving was telling us we were at 10%, never mind even hitting the target and blasting that.

"We still said we wanted the playhouse. The playhouse was what we originally wanted, that's what suited Alesha and all the other kids to have somewhere nice to go to remember her instead of a bench. This way all the kids can use it.

"To reach even the £800 was with our own local parents and community to start off with which we can't thank them enough for letting us start getting the ball rolling.

"We've had messages from Canada, Australia, just wishing us all the best and they can't wait to see pictures."

Nicola Smith, vice-chair, added: "The kids were all friends with her as well, they always know what this is all about.

"They were always included. The kids did the planting and the pictures, they've always been asked what they would like.

"Alesha will never, ever be forgotten. It's a part of now helping the kids, not move on but move on in a positive light and being able to remember her."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.