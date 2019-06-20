Teachers at 'blue water' schools begin strike action

  • STV
Four current and former teachers at the North Lanarkshire campus were diagnosed with cancer.

Staff are protesting outside the school campus. STV

Teachers at a school where four current and former staff were diagnosed with cancer are beginning strike action over health concerns at the campus.

Significant concerns have been raised about Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, built on a former landfill site, after incidents of blue water coming from taps.

Members of the NASUWT union are walking out at Buchanan High won't return until the next school year, whole those at St Ambrose High will strike on June 25, 26, 27 and 28.

The council has insisted the schools and the site are safe.

Buchanan High was closed to pupils on Thursday.

Gerard McLaughlin, head of education at North Lanarkshire Council, said: "Despite the facts being presented about the water being safe at the school campus and evidence demonstrating that it has been since early December and as recently as April 29, and that public health has stated there is no evidence to support a link between blue water at the school or the site itself and any serious ill health, the NASUWT has decided to take industrial action at Buchanan High School.

"This follows extensive dialogue between senior council officials and representatives of the NASUWT over the last 24 hours.

"We understand the impact that this will have on pupils and parents at Buchanan High School as a direct consequence of this action.

"Having assessed the potential impact, we have regrettably decided that Buchanan High School will be unable to receive pupils during the period of industrial action due to the specific medical needs of some of the pupils.

"Neither the school nor the council would ever take any risks with young people's safety."
"Neither the school nor the council would ever take any risks with young people's safety.

"Despite our disappointment that the NASUWT has taken this decision, we will remain in dialogue with trade union officials over the coming days."

The Scottish Government last week set up an independent review to help address the fears of parents and teachers.

Paul Cackette and Dr Margaret Hannah, who are leading the review, met the headteachers of both schools, as well as public health experts and other representatives from North Lanarkshire Council on Wednesday.

They are making arrangements to meet parents next week.

The review is tasked with looking at specific health and safety concerns raised at the shared site, as well as the history, construction and maintenance of the campus.

It will examine health concerns, including possible exposure to unspecified chemicals in the water resulting from previous land use at the new school site, to see if these are linked to developing cancer.

The probe is set to be completed "as soon as practicable" and ahead of the next school year.

The site was used as landfill from 1945 to 1972 and domestic refuse and waste materials from the former Gartsherrie Steelworks were deposited there.

Tests at the campus found higher levels of copper in the water in some areas of the school, which can lead to discolouration.

More than 1800 metres of copper piping has been replaced with plastic pipes across the site, opened in 2012, which also includes Townhead Community Centre.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.