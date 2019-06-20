Six people injured after fire rips through block of flats

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Govan, Glasgow, on Thursday morning.

Fire: Six people have been injured.

Six people have been injured after a fire ripped through a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Garmouth Street in Elderpark, Govan, Glasgow, shortly after 5.15am on Thursday.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the flames on the first floor of the three-storey building.

Six people were taken to hospital following the blaze while three were rescued by fire crews.

Officers have cordoned off the road while investigations are carried out.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire service was alerted at 5.16am on Thursday to reports of a dwelling fire in Garmounty

"Operations control mobilised six fire engines to the scene where crews were met with a well-developed fire in the first floor of a three-storey fire.

"Three casualties were assisted to safety from the building and passed into care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Crews extinguished the fire and four appliances remain on the scene to monitor and dampen hot spots."

The block of flats are owned by Elderpark Housing Association.

A spokesman for the company said: "The fire service are currently dealing with a serious fire that occurred during the night at one of our properties.

"Over the next few days they will be visiting homes within the area providing tenants with an opportunity to receive a home fire safety visit."