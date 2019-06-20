Man left baby with fractured skull during series of attacks

Michael Finlay also shook the newborn 'uncontrollably' at a house in Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire.

Police: Michael Finlay has been jailed. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man brutally attacked a baby from day she was born, leaving her with a fractured skull.

Michael Finlay also shook the girl "uncontrollably" during a series of assaults in a house in Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire.

The 34-year-old has been jailed after repeatedly assaulting the child to her severe injury and danger of life.

The attacks happened between October and December 2017.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard how Finlay would "lose control" and yell at the baby to "shut up" when she cried.

In his speech to jurors, prosecutor Mark Allan said: "Injuries to the child are attributed to pushing as well as shaking her uncontrollably.

"Consultants say the injuries sustained were non accidental."

The trial heard Finlay, of Johnstone, Renfrewshire, had been warned about his handling of the child.

The baby's mum texted him: "You need to be careful, so she does not have any knocks like last time."

He replied: "I know, babe."

The baby's aunt also sent him a message after noticing the child hurt.

Mr Allan said to jurors: "He told her 's*** happens' in reference to the first bruise that was discovered."

Finlay was also said to have bruised the girl on Christmas morning 2017 after he held her "too tight".

The court heard Finlay inflicted "blunt force trauma" to cause the skull fracture.

He later could not explain where a lump on her head had come from.

Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC said he is considering sending the case to the high court for sentencing.

The case was adjourned meantime for reports as Finlay was remanded.