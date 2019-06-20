New whisky distillery on greenbelt land approved by council

Agricultural buildings at a farm in South Lanarkshire will be transformed as part of the plans.

Development: A new distillery will be built at O'Cathian Farm.

A new distillery will be built on greenbelt land after plans were approved by South Lanarkshire Council.

Agricultural buildings at O'Cathian Farm near Thorntonhall will be transformed into the distillery, while the stables will be converted into a bonded warehouse.

Two malt silos will also be built by the applicant, Raer Scotch Whisky.

Planning officers acknowledged that the development was within greenbelt land, but highlighted that the site was already in agricultural use and complied with greenbelt policy.

SEPA also removed its objection following the submission of further information.

Once complete, the distillery will only be permitted to operate from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturday.

Two full-time and two part-time staff will be employed at the distillery. Including HGVs, the developer estimates there will be approximately six deliveries a month.

