Young footballer inspired by women's World Cup performance

Ellie McAllister loved watching the Scotland team play and believes the squad did the country proud.

A young footballer has been left feeling inspired following Scotland's performance in the Women's World Cup.

Despite the national team exiting the competition following their 3-3 draw with Argentina on Wednesday night, 12-year-old Ellie McAllister believes the squad did the country proud.

Ellie, a youth player with Hamilton Accies, told STV News: "Watching them at home has been brilliant with my dad and my little sister and my brother - just getting together with my mum as well, watching the games and supporting our country.

"That game last night - when they made them take [the penalty] again - I ran outside, I was covering my eyes and everything.

"I was a wee bit disappointed, but you can't do anything about it.

"It's so, so inspiring. That's what I could be like when I'm older.

"I think that young girls especially - to see that women's football is evolving in how big it's been this year for the World Cup - I think it's just brilliant."

Inspired: Ellie McAllister hopes to play for Scotland one day.

Nicola Sturgeon also believes the team have inspired the next generation of youngsters to take up the game despite the "heartbreak" of their World Cup exit.

The First Minister, who is patron of the Scotland women's national team, insisted the whole nation should be proud of Shelley Kerr's squad.

Ms Sturgeon spoke to the head coach earlier on Thursday, after the team failed to progress to the next round of the competition.

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander saved a penalty in the dying minutes of the game but Argentina scored with a retake after a controversial decision involving the video assistant referee (VAR).

'But in recent weeks we've also watched a young, talented national team take us to our first World Cup in 21 years, entertain us with some brilliant football, score five great goals and most importantly of all, we've seen them inspire the country and inspire the next generation of wee girls and wee boys who dream of pulling on the Scotland shirt.' First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Asked at First Minister's Questions about Scotland's World Cup exit, Ms Sturgeon said: "Everyone who watched the match last night will have experienced the rollercoaster of emotions and the heartbreak of the final result.

"But in recent weeks we've also watched a young, talented national team take us to our first World Cup in 21 years, entertain us with some brilliant football, score five great goals and most importantly of all, we've seen them inspire the country and inspire the next generation of wee girls and wee boys who dream of pulling on the Scotland shirt."

She added: "I spoke to Shelley Kerr just a wee while ago and said to her what I'll say publicly to the chamber, and to the team directly now, and I'm sure I say it on behalf of all of us.

"They are feeling very, very sore this morning but to all of them you should be very proud of your achievements, you have done Scotland proud and you will be back stronger than ever in the future."

