Man fighting for life after attack following argument

Police appeal for witnesses to assault that has left a 55-year-old man in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man is fighting for his life after being attacking following an argument in the street.

The 55-year-old man was assaulted on High Street, Dumbarton, around 2pm on Thursday.

He is in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested, but detectives still wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Detective Sergeant Gordon Murray, from Clydebank Police Office, said: "The street would have been busy at this time of day and we know that there were a number of people in the area with their mobile phones out at the time.

"We are asking these people who may have footage of the incident to get in touch with us."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

