Nine guns and ammunition found during raids at homes

A 62-year-old man has appeared in court following the searches in South Lanarkshire.

Police raided properties on Tuesday (file pic). © STV

A man has been arrested after police found nine firearms during raids in South Lanarkshire.

The 62-year-old has appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court charged in connection with the recovery and was remanded in custody.

Ammunition was also seized from the properties in Wingate Drive, East Kilbride, on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence, the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) led the raids, with help from police officers.

The OCP is a joint investigative team between Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

NCA Scotland operations manager John McGowan said: "Taking firearms off the streets makes those streets safer, and results like this demonstrate the value of the NCA and Police Scotland working together.

"Unlawful possession and use of firearms represents a significant threat to our communities, but through the OCP we are continuing to actively target those involved to protect the people of Scotland."