Body found in River Clyde during search for missing dad

Bryan Glencross, 40, disappeared after discharging himself from hospital on May 31.

Missing: Body found in search for Bryan Glencross.

A body has been found during the search for a missing man in Glasgow.

The discovery was made in the River Clyde by police officers searching for 40-year-old Bryan Glencross who disappeared after discharging himself from hospital on May 31.

His family, who made an emotional appeal for help last week, have been made aware of the find.

A post-mortem will take place to establish the exact cause of death, which officers are currently treating as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: "The body of a man was found within the River Clyde yesterday and is believed to be that of Bryan Glencross. His family have been made aware."