Hillwalkers urged to help find woman missing for six weeks

Missing woman and keen walker Jacqueline Bywater, 48, parked her car in Moffat in May.

Missing in Moffat: Search for Jacqueline Bywater. Google 2019

Hillwalkers have been asked to join the search for a woman who hasn't been seen for six weeks.

Jacqueline Bywater, 48, parked her car near Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, on May 10, 2019 and is believed to have gone trekking.

Ms Bywater, from Carsethorn, has been known to walk 20-25 miles per day and sleep in bothies.

Mountain Rescue teams have been unable to find her and hillwalkers are now being asked to help.

Police said they were not releasing a picture but described her as 5ft 3in with long blonde hair.

Dumfries and Galloway Police said: "We are asking the hillwalking community to think back, have they stayed in a bothie with Jackie?

"Have you met her whilst walking the Southern Upland Way or other popular routes?

"We are not releasing a photo of Jackie at this time, however we have no reason to believe she would not use her real name and therefore if someone has got talking to her we would ask they contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4386 of June 6 2019."

