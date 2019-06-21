Man deliberately knocked down by car in attempted murder

The 55-year-old has been left seriously injured after being hit by the vehicle in East Kilbride.

Murder bid: Blacklands Road. Google 2019

A man has been deliberately struck by a car during a murder bid in South Lanarkshire.

The 55-year-old was taken to Hairmyres Hospital after being hit by the vehicle on Blacklands Road, East Kilbride, at 10.30pm on Thursday.

The victim had been with a friend and speaking to the occupants of a black Hyundai before an argument broke out.

The pair ran off and the two men from the car got out and chased them.

The car was then deliberately driven towards the men and struck the 55-year-old.

Medical staff have described his condition as serious but stable and police are treating the incident at as attempted murder.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are reviewing CCTV footage for any information.

Detective Sergeant Martin McKendrick said: "The motive for the attack is unknown but we believe the man who was injured was the intended target.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to contact us.

"If anyone has captured any footage, I would ask them to pass it on to us as it could provide us with vital information for our inquiry."

