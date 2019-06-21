Driver dies at scene following one-vehicle crash  

The woman, who has yet to be identified, suffered fatal injuries in the smash in Ayrshire on Friday.

Crash: Woman pronounced dead at scene.

A woman has died following a one-vehicle crash on an Ayrshire road.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident on Friday morning.

Emergency Services attended the scene on the B742 road near to Dalrymple shortly after 7.30am.

Police officers investigating the incident have asked for witnesses to come forward.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Enquires are at an early stage.

"Anyone with any information should contact us on 101."

A diversion is in place via the A713 and B7034 and local buses have been re-routed.

