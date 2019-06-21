Star Trek fan given 'out of this world' send off at funeral

Reverend Brian Casey dressed up as Captain Kirk to conduct the service for Trekkie Michael Hendry.

A much-loved Trekkie was given the perfect send off at his funeral in Glasgow.

Reverend Brian Casey dressed up as Captain Kirk to conduct the service for 35-year-old Michael Hendry, who was known as Mikey, on Friday morning.

The minister of Springburn Parish Church wore a yellow shirt with the iconic Starfleet delta insignia and greeted mourners with the Vulcan salute at Maryhill Crematorium.

Mr Hendry's coffin was adorned with Star Trek memorabilia, which included a plush toy depicting his favourite character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Some of the 50 mourners wore Star Trek badges and when Mr Hendry's coffin passed behind the curtain, Mr Casey uttered Picard's famous catchphrase: "Engage."

The minister said: "Mikey had learning difficulties and did not get out the house much and his life revolved round Star Trek.

"He watched it endlessly every day and owned everything you could imagine - clothing, posters, figurines, DVDS.

"So his family wanted a service that reflected his life in a positive way.

"The request for a Star Trek themed service via a funeral director touched my heart because Mikey had a difficult life in terms of the cards he was dealt and I am a bit of a Trekkie myself.

"I know some of the theology behind Star Trek and I thought it was an interesting challenge and an excellent way to mark the life of a man who warmed the hearts of his community."

Mr Casey said the family, who referenced his love for the sci-fi franchise in a poem that was read out during the service, were delighted when they saw he was wearing a Star Trek shirt.

He added: "They were very pleased with the service because it was so personal.

"I ended it with the immortal words 'Live Long and Prosper' and got a round of applause which was nice."

Mr Hendry's sister Melissa said he would have "loved" the ceremony.

Ms Hendry said: "He was a big Star Trek fan so the service was very personal - it was just so Michael.

"It was a great service."

