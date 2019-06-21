  • STV
  • MySTV

Star Trek fan given 'out of this world' send off at funeral

Jenness Mitchell

Reverend Brian Casey dressed up as Captain Kirk to conduct the service for Trekkie Michael Hendry.

To boldly go: Reverend Brian Casey conducted Michael Hendry's funeral.
To boldly go: Reverend Brian Casey conducted Michael Hendry's funeral. Church of Scotland

A much-loved Trekkie was given the perfect send off at his funeral in Glasgow.

Reverend Brian Casey dressed up as Captain Kirk to conduct the service for 35-year-old Michael Hendry, who was known as Mikey, on Friday morning.

The minister of Springburn Parish Church wore a yellow shirt with the iconic Starfleet delta insignia and greeted mourners with the Vulcan salute at Maryhill Crematorium.

Mr Hendry's coffin was adorned with Star Trek memorabilia, which included a plush toy depicting his favourite character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Some of the 50 mourners wore Star Trek badges and when Mr Hendry's coffin passed behind the curtain, Mr Casey uttered Picard's famous catchphrase: "Engage."

The minister said: "Mikey had learning difficulties and did not get out the house much and his life revolved round Star Trek.

'Mikey had learning difficulties and did not get out the house much and his life revolved round Star Trek.'
Reverend Brian Casey

"He watched it endlessly every day and owned everything you could imagine - clothing, posters, figurines, DVDS.

"So his family wanted a service that reflected his life in a positive way.

"The request for a Star Trek themed service via a funeral director touched my heart because Mikey had a difficult life in terms of the cards he was dealt and I am a bit of a Trekkie myself.

"I know some of the theology behind Star Trek and I thought it was an interesting challenge and an excellent way to mark the life of a man who warmed the hearts of his community."

Mr Casey said the family, who referenced his love for the sci-fi franchise in a poem that was read out during the service, were delighted when they saw he was wearing a Star Trek shirt.

He added: "They were very pleased with the service because it was so personal.

"I ended it with the immortal words 'Live Long and Prosper' and got a round of applause which was nice."

Mr Hendry's sister Melissa said he would have "loved" the ceremony.

Ms Hendry said: "He was a big Star Trek fan so the service was very personal - it was just so Michael.

"It was a great service."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.