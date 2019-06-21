WWE legend The Rock pays tribute after death of Scots wrestler

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson paid tribute to Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum on social media.

Tribute: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum. Getty Images

WWE wrestling legend The Rock has paid tribute to Scottish champion Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum who died aged 36.

McCallum, from Ayr, was the reigning ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling) world heavyweight champion and also competed for WWE and TNA during his career.

Now former WWE champion The Rock, real name Dwayne Johnson, has paid tribute to "loved and respected" McCallum to his 13.5m followers on Twitter.

He said: "So sorry to hear the news of Adrian @LionheartUK McCallum's passing.

"He was a big wrestling star in the UK. Loved and respected.

"Never had the opportunity to shake this man's hand but sending his family, friends & UK wrestling community love, support & strength."

The Scotland-based ICW said announced the death in a statement released on Wednesday.

They said: "We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of ICW World Heavyweight Champion, Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum.

"Adrian was a mainstay of ICW and British professional wrestling. Most importantly, he was our friend. His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him."

No further details about McCallum's death have been released.

Since making his WWE debut in 1996, The Rock would go on to become one of the most well-known wrestling stars of all time before turning his hand to Hollywood with a string of acting roles.