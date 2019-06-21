Man arrested after £48,000 worth of cocaine seized in raids

The drug haul was recovered during three separate raids across North Lanarkshire and Falkirk.

Airdrie: Brownieside Place was targeted in the operation. Google 2019

A man has been arrested after £48,000 worth of cocaine was recovered in three police raids across North Lanarkshire and Falkirk.

The 41-year-old has since been released pending further enquiries into the drug haul, which was discovered on Thursday.

Police Scotland officers from Forth Valley Division and Lanarkshire Division's serious and organised crime team joined forces to search properties in Brownieside Place and Craigneuk Avenue, Airdrie, and Station Road in Slamannan.

Following the discovery of the cocaine, detective sergeant Martin Lees said: "This was an intelligence-led operation which resulted in the find of these controlled drugs.

"Those involved in such criminality will continue to be targeted by police and we rely on information from our communities to assist us to bring them to justice."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.