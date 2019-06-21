Lap dancing club and union strike deal in first for Scotland

Workers at Seventh Heaven in Glasgow will now be able to have trade union representation.

A lap dancing bar in Glasgow has agreed a deal with a trade union, enabling staff to collectively bargain about pay and working conditions.

It is the first time a union deal has been reached with the adult entertainment industry in Scotland.

The lap dancing venue has agreed a relationship with GMB Scotland to formally recognise the trade union, allowing it to represent staff on pay negotiations, disciplinary issues and health and safety at work.

Glasgow City Council has launched a public consultation on the regulations for lap dancing venues.

'Workers should always have a voice over decisions that affect their livelihoods.' GMB Scotland organiser Rhea Wolfson

GMB Scotland organiser Rhea Wolfson said the agreement is an important milestone for the industry.

She said: "Workers should always have a voice over decisions that affect their livelihoods.

"Dancers and staff in our lap dancing venues should be no different, which is why we are delighted to get this agreement signed.

"This is bread and butter trade unionism and if people look beyond the intrigue they'll see this agreement gives our members a framework to collectively bargain over their terms and conditions of employment - the same is it would in any other workplace."

She added: "It is also important as we head into a consultation period concerning the licensing of Glasgow's lap dancing venues that workers in the sector have a banner under which they can organise with confidence and make their voices heard over the future of their livelihoods.

"This agreement is good news for employees at Seventh Heaven and good news for our campaign to improve standards across the wider adult entertainment sector in Glasgow."

