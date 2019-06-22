Man tasered by police and officer attacked near retail park

Emergency services were called to Springfield Quay in Glasgow on Friday night.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 8.45pm on Friday, officers discharged a taser while effecting the arrest of a 31-year-old man at Springfield Quay, Glasgow.

"The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and thereafter released into police custody, he was not injured as a result of the incident.

"He has been charged in connection with a number of offences including police assault, resisting arrest and road traffic offences.

"He is due before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

"A police officer was injured during this incident. He was taken to hospital and treated for an arm injury then later released.

"As is routine in these circumstances, Police Scotland will refer the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner."