Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car in murder bid

The 21-year-old was struck by a Skoda Octavia in Shotts, North Lanarkshire, on Friday night.

Police: A woman was seriously injured. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A woman has been seriously injured after being mowed down by a car in an attempted murder.

The incident happened on Station Road in Shotts, North Lanarkshire, shortly before 6pm on Friday.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a Skoda Octavia.

The car had been in a crash with a Fiat Punto shortly before the murder bid.

Sergeant Jim Williamson said: "Officers are following a positive line of enquiry in relation to this incident, however I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this attempted murder take place.

"Shortly before this incident, the Skoda Octavia was involved in a road crash was a blue Fiat Punto shortly on Calderhead Road in Shotts.

"The female driver of the Fiat Punto was uninjured, however I am keen to trace a woman who was driving a white Vauxhall, who stopped to assist the Punto driver.

"I would also like hear from anyone who may have seen the Skoda Octavia driving in the local area on Friday evening. If anyone was driving on these roads and has dash-cam footage, please contact us."