Arrest made after man found dead and another injured in flat

An arrest has been made after a man was found dead in a flat while another was injured.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to hospital.

Officers said a third man, 37, was arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Forth Valley were called to an address in Westfield Street at 11.05pm on Friday following a report of concern for the occupants.

"Officers and emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"A second man was found injured and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and released following treatment.

"A 37-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing."