  • STV
  • MySTV

Orange Order march won't pass church where priest was spat on

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Canon Tom White was spat at as the group passed his St Alphonsus church in Glasgow.

Orange Order: The event will be held next month.
Orange Order: The event will be held next month. Creative Commons/Quaoar22

The Orange Order won't march past a Catholic church where a priest was spat on.

Canon Tom White was spat at by Bradley Wallace as the group's march passed his St Alphonsus church during the annual Boyne Parade in Glasgow last year.

The event on July 6 will this year avoid the church in the "spirit of positive co-operation".

It comes after the Catholic Church acknowledged the right of marches to go ahead "in accordance with the law".

Wallace was jailed in February for assaulting Canon White in July 2018.

The decision from the Orange Order comes after Glasgow Sheriff Court threw out a Loyalist bid to overturn a council decision to reroute four parades away from St Alphonsus Catholic Church, planned for June.

The Catholic Church's Archdiocese of Glasgow said: "The Archdiocese of Glasgow acknowledges the right of any group or organisation to parade in accordance with the law.

"We recognise too the wisdom of Sheriff Stuart Reid's recent determination that "the right to freedom of expression is not an unrestricted right on particular grounds.

Church: The march won't pass St Alphonsus.
Church: The march won't pass St Alphonsus.

"The preferred solution of the Archdiocese of Glasgow is that marches be scheduled at times and along routes which do not cause difficulties or create anxiety for parishioners attending their local church."

Jim McHarg, Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland added: "Our position remains the same, in that we are always willing to engage in open and honest dialogue on the issues at hand.

"We fully recognise the recent positive comments from the Roman Catholic Church, and in the spirit of positive cooperation, we have proactively offered to parade on a different route for our main Boyne Celebrations this July.

"We have made this gesture in the hope that we can continue to progress discussions around a shared long-term solution that accepts and respects each other's religious differences, without the need for religious divides."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1438226-planned-orange-march-would-substantially-raise-tensions/ | default

Speaking to STV News, the Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh, Leo Cushley, was asked if Orange walks should ever pass a Catholic Church.

He said: "Objectively that shouldn't be a problem. If it is done respectfully, I don't see where the problem is.

"If it is done to taunt your neighbour that's a different question but it is difficult for me to look into the hearts of everyone who is going past a church."

He also rejected the notion that the Orange Order is anti-catholic, adding: "I see it as coming from another chapter in our history."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.