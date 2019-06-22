  • STV
  • MySTV

Grandmother becomes oldest person to cycle length of Britain

STV

Mavis Paterson, 81, set out from Land's End before reaching John O'Groats on Saturday.

Mavis Paterson: She took up the challenge in memory of her three children.
Mavis Paterson: She took up the challenge in memory of her three children.

An 81-year-old grandmother has become the oldest person to cycle the length of Britain, after notching up 960 miles in 23 days.

Mavis Paterson, who lives near Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway, set out on May 30 from Land's End and reached John O'Groats on Saturday.

Mrs Paterson, who took up the challenge in memory of her three children, who died within four years of one another, raised more than £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support - smashing her £20,000 target.

Guinness World Records confirmed before the trip that she would become the oldest woman to cycle the length of Britain if she successfully completed the distance.

Mrs Paterson was joined on the challenge by cycling companion Heather Curley, 55.

A post on the team's Facebook page said: "It's hard to find the words now. After three weeks of an utterly unforgettable journey. We did it.

Cycling: Mavis reached John O'Groats on Saturday.
Cycling: Mavis reached John O'Groats on Saturday.

"So very, very grateful for all the support, the fun, friendships, cyclists who joined for a few miles, vehicle drivers - especially for their tea-making skills, campsites, tearooms, gifts of home baking, gifts of cycling gear, teacakes and caramel wafers, liquid sustenance of all forms, good wishes, media interest, bike repairers, phone fixers, encouraging messages on social media, witnesses who signed verification sheets, sponsorship, and - of course - the donations.

"The funds for Macmillan Cancer Support will help so many people who need it, and that's what matters. Thank you all."

Mrs Paterson said she took up the challenge as the "unbearable grief" she felt when sitting at home with nothing to focus on was too much.

Her son Sandy died of a heart attack in 2012, daughter Katie after suffering viral pneumonia in 2013 and son Bob in an accident in 2016. All were in their 40s.

She began backing Macmillan Cancer Support after her mother and sister died from the illness.

Last year she completed a 24-hour cycle and 10 years ago she cycled across Canada to raise money for the same charity.

Mrs Paterson said during the latest challenge: "I needed this and it's been amazing. The support we have received has been overwhelming, I never expected it."

Donations can be made here.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.