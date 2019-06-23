Murder charge as man who died in block of flats is named

Tomas Svezas was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident in Falkirk.

Tomas Svezas was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on Westfield Street in Falkirk shortly after 11pm on Friday.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Forensic officers are continuing to carry out investigations at the flat.

Inspector Barry McDaid said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Svezas and they are being provided with support from specially trained officers at this difficult time.

"We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection."