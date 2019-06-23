Fire rips through factory of former post box company 

The blaze happened at Machan Engineering in Denny, Falkirk, on Sunday afternoon.

Denny: Smoke can be seen for miles.

A fire has ripped through the factory of a former post box firm, with smoke seen for miles.

The blaze happened at Machan Engineering on Broad Street in Denny, Falkirk, shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday.

Several roads have been closed due to thick smoke billowing from the fire.

People have been told to stay away from the area while residents have been asked to keep their windows closed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Road closures are currently in place between Denny Cross and Denny High school. These will be in place for some time.

"There are currently no reports of any injuries.

"Due to the volume of smoke from the fire we would advise local residents to remain away from the area and keep doors and windows closed."

Machan Engineering was the only foundry in the UK to make traditional cast-iron postboxes.

The company had supplied Royal Mail since the 1980s and used to get 150 orders a year.

But in 2014, they only received 20 and after having just one order in 2015, the firm closed down.