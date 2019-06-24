Dairy firm to create up to 100 new jobs in expansion

McQueens Dairies Ltd has purchased the former Muller dairy facility in East Kilbride.

Family business: Calum, Mick and Ruairidh McQueen. McQueens Dairies Ltd

A dairy company has announced a multi-million pound expansion plan that is set to create up to 100 new jobs in the next two years.

McQueens Dairies Ltd says the purchase of the former Muller dairy facility in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, is at the heart of the expansion.

The family business, which was founded in 1995 by company chairman Mick McQueen and his wife Meg, now operates eight distribution depots in Scotland and north of England and a dairy in Glasgow.

The company currently employs 400 members of staff with the couple's five children holding senior positions within the business.

The 6.5 acre dairy site in East Kilbride - which is expected to open next spring - will allow the business to accelerate its growth aspirations in the doorstep delivery sector.

'We're also very excited about creating many new jobs as a result.' Mick McQueen

Mr McQueen said: "We're an ambitious business that delivers milk direct to customers' doors and want to build on the success we've achieved so far.

"In the last year we grew turnover by 30% and we expect that increase to be repeated this year so the new dairy in East Kilbride, which is larger than our current dairy, gives us a real platform to maintain that momentum.

"We're also very excited about creating many new jobs as a result.

"Our success to date has been by focussing on the demand for doorstep delivery both here in Scotland and in the north of England.

"We know that many people purchase milk from supermarkets but our business is about delivering milk direct to the consumer be that doorsteps or businesses.

"There is a real growth in the demand for doorstep delivery and we are perfectly placed to respond.

"Our current dairy and distribution centre in the M8 Food Park in the north of Glasgow has reached capacity and doesn't afford us any more scope to expand so the move to a purpose built dairy, just 12 miles away and still within easy reach of our tens of thousands of customers, makes perfect sense."

Expansion: Up to 100 new jobs will be created in the expansion. McQueens Dairies Ltd

As a result of the business' expansion, it will also increase its requirement for raw liquid milk supply from farmers - providing a welcome boost to their businesses.

Mr McQueen added: "We will be using the dairy in a different way to how it was used before, which was predominantly to produce flavoured milk and potted cream.

"We'll be focused on processing liquid milk along with orange and apple juices, so a large part of our investment will be in modern dairy technology including new refrigeration plant, pasteurising equipment and a filler line that includes glass bottles which are having a resurgence with our customers.

"We are also pleased that another positive result from our expansion is that we will be processing more milk.

"Our supply relationship with First Milk will see them delivering more raw milk to us, directly from farmers, which is good news for everyone."

