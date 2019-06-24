Man due in court over attempted murder following argument
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Dumbarton attack.
A man has been charged over an attempted murder following an argument in the street.
A 55-year-old man was left fighting for his life after the attack in High Street, Dumbarton, last Thursday.
Police last week said the assault took place following a verbal disagreement outside a pub.
A 23-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.