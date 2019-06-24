Man due in court over attempted murder following argument

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Dumbarton attack.

A man will appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court. PA Images

A man has been charged over an attempted murder following an argument in the street.

A 55-year-old man was left fighting for his life after the attack in High Street, Dumbarton, last Thursday.

Police last week said the assault took place following a verbal disagreement outside a pub.

A 23-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.

