Missing walker told rescue team she didn't want to be found

Jacqueline Bywater, 48, was traced in a bothy 'safe and well' following a police appeal.

The great outdoors: Jacqueline Bywater told rescuers she didn't want to be found. Pixabay

A missing hillwalker - who had not been seen for six weeks - told her rescue party she didn't want to be found.

Jacqueline Bywater, 48, was found in a bothy "safe and well" following a police appeal over her disappearance.

Ms Bywater, from Carsethorn in Dumfries and Galloway, vanished after parking her black Renault Twingo near Moffat on May 10.

Police believed that Ms Bywater - who had been known to walk 20-25 miles per day and sleep in bothies - had gone trekking and appealed for hillwalkers in southern Scotland to report any sightings.

On Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed that she had been found by a mountain rescue team in a bothy near Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway.

'She was traced safe and well - and said she didn't want to be found.' Police Scotland spokesman

A force spokesman said: "She was found in a bothy near to Langholm.

"She was traced safe and well - and said she didn't want to be found."

Ms Bywater was happily left to continue her adventure in the great outdoors.

