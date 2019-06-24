Man and woman seriously assaulted in targeted street attack
The victims have been taken to hospital as specialist police officers search properties in Glasgow.
A man and woman have been seriously assaulted during a street attack in Glasgow.
Police believe the assault - which happened on Tollcross Road at around 9.45am on Monday - was targeted.
The victims have been taken to hospital as specialist police officers search properties in the Easterhouse area of the city for the attacker, who fled the scene.
It is not yet known if a weapon was used in the incident.
Police have now closed in on Bartiebeith Road and nearby Baldovan Crescent, which are just over three miles from the crime scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are searching properties in Baldovan Crescent and Bartiebeith Road in Easterhouse after a man fled after a serious assault in Tollcross Road at 9.45am this morning.
"A man and woman were taken to hospital.
"Enquiries are ongoing. Police are treating this as a targeted attack."
