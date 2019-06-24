Pensioner charged after guns and ammo seized in raid

The 76-year-old man was arrested over the discovery at a property in Glasgow.

Glasgow: Police recovered the weapons from a property in Northpark Street. Google 2019

A pensioner has been arrested and charged after a quantity of guns and ammo were seized in a police raid.

Following an intelligence-led operation on Thursday, officers from the joint Police Scotland and National Crime Agency Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) executed a search warrant at a property in Glasgow's Northpark Street.

Police discovered 11 firearms and a quantity of ammunition in the Maryhill area and a 76-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure. He is due to appear in court at a later date.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective chief inspector Graeme Naysmith said: "Operations such as these disrupt criminal activity as well as addressing the concerns raised by local people.

"Crime has such a detrimental impact on local areas and I would like to reassure people that we will continue with these proactive operations, demonstrating our commitment to ridding communities of crime and its associated impact."

'This was a significant seizure of weaponry that had the potential to cause untold damage on our streets.' Ian Thomas, NCA Scotland branch commander

The OCP is a joint investigative team between Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency (NCA), operating under the direction of the Lord Advocate and the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service.

Ian Thomas, NCA Scotland branch commander, added: "This was a significant seizure of weaponry that had the potential to cause untold damage on our streets.

"Working with our colleagues at Police Scotland we are determined to tackle the flow of illegal firearms into Scotland and protect our communities."

