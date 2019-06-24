Thousands of homes and offices set for old steelworks site

Masterplan for the former Ravenscraig site in Motherwell approved 'in principle' by councillors.

How the future might look at Ravenscraig.

Major plans to transform the former Ravenscraig steelworks site have been approved "in principle" by councillors.

Thousands of homes and offices, shops, five primary schools and nurseries are now set to be built on one of the largest brownfield sites in Europe.

The steelworks closed in 1992 before being demolished and the 376-hectare site in Motherwell has lain derelict ever since.

North Lanarkshire Council approved an overall masterplan for the land on Monday, however individual elements will still need to secure detailed planning permission.

"This is the most significant regeneration project in North Lanarkshire and, indeed, Scotland which will see new communities created, with homes and facilities for 12,000 people," said depute leader Councillor Paul Kelly.

"The masterplan for Ravenscraig will completely transform the area, bringing much-needed homes, jobs, leisure facilities, green spaces, shops and business opportunities.

"It also brings construction work and employment for 20 to 30 years ahead as work progresses across the site, bringing major economic benefits to the whole of North Lanarkshire and beyond."

