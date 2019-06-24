Woman arrested after 21-year-old struck by car in murder-bid
The 23-year-old has been charged with attempted murder over the incident.
A woman has been arrested after a 21-year-old was struck by a car in North Lanarkshire.
The 23-year-old has been charged with attempted murder over the incident that took place on Station Road, Shotts just before 6pm on Friday.
A 21-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a Skoda Octavia.
The car had been in a crash with a Fiat Punto shortly before the incident.
The suspect is due to appear in Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday 25 June 2019 and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
