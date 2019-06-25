  • STV
Nurse suspended for putting cushion over child's face

Jenness Mitchell

Paul Denis-Smith has been rapped for a number of clinical errors while working in Glasgow.

Suspended: Paul Denis-Smith has been rapped for a multitude of errors.
Suspended: Paul Denis-Smith has been rapped for a multitude of errors. Pixabay

A nurse who put a cushion over the face of a "distressed" child as a method of restraint has been suspended.

Paul Denis-Smith claimed he held the pillow away from the patient's face to prevent his colleagues from being head-butted and spat on, however an inquiry by nursing regulators found his explanation "implausible" following contradictions in his evidence.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel also gave more weight to a powerful and balanced letter written by the child's mother, who is also a nurse, alongside testimony from other staff.

A professional nurse advisor for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) told the panel that "under no circumstances would it ever be appropriate to use a cushion in a situation like this due to the risk of suffocation".

The incident happened in March 2016 while Denis-Smith was working at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow in a unit for children under 12 with severe psychiatric disorders.

It was revealed that Denis-Smith had been moved there from Skye House at Stobhill Hospital following concerns over his practice.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1438522-carer-struck-off-for-secretly-filming-woman-in-private-act/ | default

During an assessment by managers at a later date, it was discovered that the nurse could not describe how to put someone into the recovery position and deal with environmental factors in relation to a seizing epileptic patient.

Following a string of other errors - which included recording inaccurate information in a patient's notes, being unaware of what medications had been administered while in charge of a shift and being unable to describe what one or more medications were used for - Denis-Smith was found "not safe to practice as a registered nurse" and was moved to a non-clinical role in November 2016.

Denis-Smith resigned from his job in January this year and has now been banned from working as a nurse for the next 12 months.

The NMC said it was unable to impose a striking off order at this time because his practice was impaired "due to a lack of competence".

'The panel considered that this order is necessary to mark the importance of maintaining public confidence in the profession, and to send to the public and the profession a clear message about the standard of competence required of a registered nurse.
Nursing and Midwifery Council panel

The panel stated: "The panel determined that a period of 12 months would allow you time to reflect and to demonstrate any further insight and remediation.

"The panel is aware that, as your practice is impaired due to a lack of competence, a striking-off order is not available at this time.

"The panel noted the hardship a suspension order will inevitably cause you. However this is outweighed by the public interest in this case as well as by the need to protect the public.

"The panel considered that this order is necessary to mark the importance of maintaining public confidence in the profession, and to send to the public and the profession a clear message about the standard of competence required of a registered nurse."

At the end of the period of suspension, another panel will review the sanction.

in response to Denis-Smith's suspension last week, a NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde spokesperson said: "We have investigated and appropriate actions were taken."

