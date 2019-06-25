Vulnerable man badly injured in attack near supermarket

The 46-year-old suffered a facial injury after being assaulted by two men.

A vulnerable man has been left with a facial injury after being attacked in North Lanarkshire.

The 46-year-old was on his way to nearby Morrisons Supermarket when he was approached and seriously assaulted by two men.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital after the incident on a lane near Adam Avenue, Airdrie at around 3.35pm on Sunday.

Medical staff treated his injuries before he was released.

Both suspects were described as white and being in their mid-20s.

One was described as being around 5ft10 and having a heavy build while the other was around 5ft with a slim build.

Both men were wearing black tops and black jogging bottoms.

Detective constable Paul James, Coatbridge CID, said: "This was a violent attack on a vulnerable man and we are currently doing everything we can to trace those responsible.

"Officers are currently checking CCTV in the area, however we would ask anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the incident to get in touch with us - you may have information that can help.

"The area would have been busy on Sunday afternoon with many people in Morrisons getting their shopping. Think back? Do you remember seeing anyone matching the descriptions?"