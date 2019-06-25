Driver on attempted murder charge after woman hit by car
Shannon McSeveney, 23, has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
A driver has appeared at court charged with trying to kill another woman who was struck by a car.
Shannon McSeveney has also been charged with assault to injury and to the danger of life over the incident that took place in Shotts, North Lanarkshire on Friday.
The victim, 21, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition after the incident.
The 23-year-old suspect from North Lanarkshire appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
She made no plea and was released on bail pending further examination.
The date of her next court appearance has yet to be confirmed.
