Man killed mother-of-four by stabbing her 57 times

Joanne Gallacher was stabbed to death after going Christmas shopping last year.

Court: Kennedy admitted attacking Ms Gallacher.
A killer stabbed a mum-of-four 57 times just hours after being released from hospital three days before Christmas.

James Kennedy has admitted attacking Joanne Gallacher at his home in Biggar, Lanarkshire on December 21.

Ms Gallacher died after suffering at least 44 stab wounds and 13 "incised" wounds in the attack that took place after she had been Christmas shopping with family.

When police arrived at the scene they found 32-year-old Kennedy covered in blood and Ms Gallacher's body lying on the kitchen floor.

The court heard that Kennedy, who had previous psychiatric issues, had earlier been in Wishaw General Hospital after claiming to have drank weed killer and the victim had "concerns" about him being released.

But he was allowed to leave on the day of the killing and when the victim took a taxi to check on him, she was attacked and stabbed to death.

On Tuesday Kennedy faced a murder allegation as he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

But, prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide on the basis of diminished responsibility.

The hearing was told it was concluded Kennedy was suffering from an "abnormality of mind" at the time.

Joanne and Kennedy got together last September, but the relationship ended up becoming "more platonic" weeks later.

The court heard Joanne, of East Kilbride, Lanarkshire, visited Kennedy at his home two days before the killing.

He claimed to have downed weed killer and Joanne immediately called for an ambulance and he was soon admitted to hospital.

But he was discharged on the afternoon of December 21 after being assessed by a psychiatric nurse.

Joanne contacted the hospital and expressed concerns in relation to him being discharged.

After returning home Kennedy was contacted by a psychiatric nurse.

The killer said he had been drinking - but the court was told he "sounded sober".

Police later turned up at his home, and seized two steak knives which were lying on the floor, after he called ambulance control before suddenly hanging up.

Joanne, who had been festive shopping with her children and mum in Glasgow, had become aware of police being at Kennedy's home - but was "relieved" that he appeared "well".

She then took a taxi to Kennedy's home in Biggar and told the driver her "boyfriend was in a bad place".

Around midnight, Kennedy then called police stating that there had been a "murder in the kitchen" adding: "It was me".

Kennedy later told police: "It was me that done it. There was not anyone else. I was in shock."

The blood stained knife was also found at his home.

Medics went on to conclude that the killer was suffering from an abnormality of the mind at the time.

This was due to a "delusional disorder".

He is currently in the State Hospital at Carstairs, where he will remain on an interim compulsion order.

Lord Mulholland deferred sentencing until September in Aberdeen.

