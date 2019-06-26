Clyde Tunnel chaos: Broken down lorry causes delays

Traffic began to queue up on the northbound carriageway shortly after 7am on Wednesday morning.

Clyde Tunnel: The breakdown caused delays. Traffic Scotland

Rush hour drivers are facing delays in Glasgow after a broken down lorry blocked the Clyde Tunnel.

Glasgow City Council warned drivers to expect delays following the closure of one of the lanes.

By 8am, Traffic Scotland confirmed that all lanes were back up and running after the HGV was removed.

However, traffic tailbacks are currently stretching back to the M8 sliproads.

Traffic Scotland posted: "Clyde Tunnel northbound - both lanes now open and running.

"Broken down HGV has been moved. Traffic still back onto the M8 slips but will hopefully start to ease."

