Man wrongly accused of Ice Cream Wars murders found dead

Thomas 'TC' Campbell's lawyer Aamer Anwar said he was 'heartbroken' over the news.

Freed: Campbell leaving court after having his conviction quashed in 2004. Getty Images/Chris Furlong

One of the men wrongly jailed in the "Ice Cream Wars" murders in the 1980s has died.

Although police are yet to confirm the deceased's identity, it is understood the body found at a property near Loch Eck in Argyll & Bute on Monday is that of Thomas 'TC' Campbell, 66.

Police are currently treating the death as "unexplained". A post-mortem examination is due to take place later on Wednesday.

Campbell's lawyer Aamer Anwar said he was "heartbroken" over the news.

Posting on Twitter, he said: "I'm heartbroken at news of Tommy Campbell's death.

"The Ice Cream Wars case was a monument to the barbaric failures of a justice system, but TC represented the inherent ability of the human spirit to fight for freedom and overcome injustice - RIP."

Campbell and co-accused Joe Steele wrongly served 18 years behind bars for a blaze that killed six members of a Glasgow family - including an 18-month-old baby - in 1984.

The murdered Doyle family were said to have been targeted over their refusal to give up an ice-cream van route during a dispute connected to a turf war over drugs.

After a trial, Campbell and Steele were convicted and jailed for life - but both claimed they were victims of a "grave miscarriage of justice".

The pair were eventually cleared in 2004 after appeal court judges ruled their convictions were a miscarriage of justice following evidence from psychologists that cast doubt on testimony given by police concerning incriminating statements said to have been made by both defendants.

In response to the body find on Monday, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police enquiries are continuing after a man, believed to be in his 60s, was found dead within a house near Loch Eck on Monday, June 24.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the circumstances of the death, which police are currently treating as unexplained.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.