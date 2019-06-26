Search for missing Scots woman at Isle of Wight camp

Rosie Johnson was last seen at her work at the PGL Little Canada on the Isle of Wight.

Rosie Johnson: A major search is being carried out.

A major search has been launched to find a Scots woman missing from a holiday camp on the Isle of Wight.

Rosie Johnson, from Glasgow, was last seen at her work at the PGL Little Canada activity centre in Wootton on Sunday night.

Police and coastguard teams are carrying out searches to find the 22-year-old, who is the niece of Edinburgh MSP Daniel Johnson.

The former Glasgow University student is slim, has mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and trousers.

Those living nearby have been asked to check sheds, boats and buildings for Ms Johnson.

Inspector Andy MacDonald said: "We have serious concerns for Rosie's welfare.

"Information suggests she is still on the island so this is where we are focusing our search."

PGL Little Canada is a holiday camp for primary school children on the north of the island.

A spokeswoman for the resort said: "A member of staff working at our Little Canada site on the Isle of Wight did not report for work as planned on Monday morning.

"We were unable to establish their location and as a precaution informed the police who are now coordinating a search. We are providing any support we can to help with this."