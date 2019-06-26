Driver dies after car collides with crash barrier on M80

Police are appealing for information over the 25-year-old man's death on Tuesday night.

Crash: The driver died at the scene (file pic). STV

A man has died after his car collided with a barrier in North Lanarkshire.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after his Vauxhall Vectra crashed on Tuesday night.

The incident took place on Junction 3 of the M80 southbound at around 11.35pm.

A 26 year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Ryan McAuley, from the divisional road policing unit, said: "A number of people stopped to assist at the scene, however had left prior to police arrival. I would ask any witnesses to the collision to contact us.

"In particular, there were four men within a vehicle who were at the scene, we believe they will have seen the collision and could have information that can help us.

"I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident or anyone who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Vectra in the Cumbernauld area shortly before the collision to get in touch."

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101.

